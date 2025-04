CHISINAU, April 12. /TASS/. Moldovan opposition blogger Gabriel Calin was detained at Chisinau International Airport after he returned from Moscow on Saturday.

Calin visited the Russian capital to take part in an event organized by the Eurasia autonomous non-profit organization.

"Detained," the blogger wrote on his Telegram channel, commenting on a video showing a law enforcement officer taking him out of the line at passport control.