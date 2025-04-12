World Press Photo withdraws invitation to TASS photojournalist to attend awards ceremony

THE HAGUE, April 12. /TASS/. The organizers of the international World Press Photo contest have withdrawn the invitation to TASS photojournalist Mikhail Tereshchenko to the award ceremony, according to a press release published on Saturday.

The organizers said they could not invite Tereshchenko, the winner of the contest for the European region, to the award ceremony to be held in May in Amsterdam due to "the increased tensions on the European continent." "As a consequence Mikhail Tereshchenko is no longer invited to the winners programme and the award ceremony," the press release reads.