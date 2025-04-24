International forum on unmanned aerial systems to be held on August 14-17

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The international forum dedicated to development of unmanned aerial systems will be held from August 14 to 17 in Skolkovo, the press service of the forum’s steering committee told TASS.

"The international forum on development of unmanned aerial systems will be held in Moscow from August 14 to 17 in Skolkovo. The steering committee of the forum approved today the dates and the venue," the press service said.

The forum will be held within the framework of performing the assignment of the Russian President in conclusion of the meeting for development of the National Project on unmanned aerial systems held on January 28, 2025.