Sales of new premium cars in Russia dip twofold in Q1 — statistics

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Sales of new premium cars in Russia fell annually by a factor of two in the first quarter of 2025 to 21,400 units, the Avtostat analytical agency said.

"According to Avtostat data, 21,400 new cars of premium brands were sold in Russia as of the end of the first quarter of 2025, 50% lower than within three months of the last year," the agency informed.

Exeed was the best-selling premium car brand in the first quarter of 2025, with 4,500 cars sold (-58% annually).

TANK was second with 4,300 cars sold, down 33% year on year. Lixiang came in third with 2,300 cars sold (minus 71%). BMW and Mercedes Benz rounded out the top five with 2,000 (down 31%) and 1,300 (minus 24%) cars sold respectively.

The Russian car market on the whole plunged by 25% in the reporting period, the agency noted. The share of the premium segment contracted in this connection from 12.9% in the first quarter of 2024 to 8.7% in the first quarter of this year.