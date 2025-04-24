MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The responsiveness of the leadership in Northern European nations to Russia’s substantiated signals regarding joint security remains doubtful, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing.

"Frankly, for quite some time now, we have been seriously questioning the capacity of the military and political leadership of many Western – particularly Northern European – countries to adequately perceive the signals sent by us about the inadmissibility and danger of escalating tensions in the Baltic and Arctic regions we share," she noted, pointing out that merely "absolutely disjointed and contradictory rhetoric" is heard in response.

"For diplomatic tools to be truly effective, it is essential that these substantiated signals are at least received and, ideally, understood," the diplomat clarified. "The current political elites in Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, and Helsinki have shunned such communication with us. They have declared Russia’s strategic defeat their official objective, and as for diplomatic communication, it is clear that the ‘receivers’ in these capitals are tuned only to the frequency of aggression, to the madness broadcast from Brussels and the Russophobic fury coming out of London."

Zakharova pointed out that until recently, these countries had been quite attuned to "Washington’s voice." "Now, there seem to be some signal disruptions on that channel," she remarked sarcastically. "They appear confused. It seems they’ve temporarily muted 'Washington’s tune,' but let’s wait and see," Zakharova added.

The Russian diplomat reiterated that "Stockholm and Helsinki’s accession to the North Atlantic Alliance was a decision made by governments driven by Russophobic biases, without in-depth public discussion and under obvious external pressure." "They’re quick to criticize referendums in other countries but avoid holding any of their own," she noted. "So it’s hard to describe these decisions as carefully considered, well-analyzed, or genuinely sovereign," Zakharova added.

"What does this imply? It means a loss of rational judgment, a loss of sovereignty, and while this mindset remains unchanged, the chances for a detailed, respectful diplomatic dialogue with the Northern Europeans that is focused on practical results are non-existent," she concluded. "Not because of us – we’ve always been open to dialogue. Something’s just wrong with their radios and antennas," the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.