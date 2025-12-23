Russia, China promote new world order standing back-to-back — Russian ambassador

BEIJING, December 23. /TASS/. In the current intricate geopolitical landscape, Russia and China are demonstrating unwavering mutual support and collaboration to counter external pressures, striving to forge a more just global order, Igor Morgulov, Russia’s ambassador to China, said in a speech at Renmin University of China.

He emphasized, "In today’s complex geopolitical environment, Russia and China stand shoulder to shoulder, working in tandem to confront external challenges. Through concerted efforts, they are advancing the creation of a new, equitable, and just world order that defends the shared interests of the global South." Morgulov highlighted that Moscow and Beijing have faced unprecedented Western pressures aimed at stifling their development. However, he noted that illegitimate sanctions have only strengthened their bond and fostered greater mutual trust.

The ambassador also announced that the Russian-Chinese treaty on bilateral relations is set to be renewed next year. "July 16 will mark the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship, and Cooperation - the foundational framework of our relations," he stated. According to Morgulov, this significant document remains highly relevant and is expected to be extended once again for another five-year period.

He further emphasized that the strategic partnership between Moscow and Beijing acts as a stabilizing influence on global politics. Morgulov concluded by asserting that the era of unipolar dominance, which primarily served the interests of the so-called "golden billion," is drawing to a close.