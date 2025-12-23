Parties to negotiations on Ukraine discussing four final documents — US NATO envoy

NEW YORK, December 24. /TASS/. Participants in the negotiation process to resolve the crisis in Ukraine are currently working on four final documents, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker said.

"There are four documents right now on the table, there is a 20-point peace plan, together with sort of the multilateral security guarantees, the US specific security guarantees, and the post-peace economic growth and prosperity plan," he said on Fox News.

"All of those are being negotiated in real time. And I think we have a pretty good sense right now of what Ukraine wants to do," Whitaker added.

US representatives held separate consultations with the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Florida over the past weekend. After the meetings, US Vice President JD Vance said, "The breakthrough that I do feel that we’ve made is that all of the issues are actually out in the open." In turn, US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff described his discussions with the Russian delegation led by special presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev as "productive and constructive." Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said Dmitriev would brief President Vladimir Putin on his talks in Miami as soon as he returns to Moscow.

The Ukrainian side was represented in Florida by Ukrainian Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Andrey Gnatov.