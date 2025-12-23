Global gas consumption gain 25 bln cubic meters in 2025

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Gas consumption worldwide increased by 25 bln cubic meters year on year in 2025, the Russian gas major said.

"According to preliminary estimates, worldwide gas consumption grew by 25 bln cubic meters against the last year. Significant events were the declining interest in projects in the renewable energy sphere and the revision of priority developments in favor of hydrocarbons in some countries and international energy companies," Gazprom informed.

The gas major said earlier global gas consumption added 100 bln cubic meters and climbed to record-breaking 4.17 trillion cubic meters in 2024.