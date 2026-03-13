Northern Sea Route's ship repair capacity to double by 2035 — ministry

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. Ship repair facilities in the Northern Sea Route (NSR) waters will more than double by 2035, said Andrey Zaitsev of the Regional Industrial Policy Department at the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

"We plan that by 2035 ship repair services will more than triple, and ship repair capacity in the Northern Sea Route waters will more than double," he said at the Far East and the Arctic: Sustainable Development Conference.

The Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor development requires ensuring safety of transport routes and ship repair services. "As for ensuring safety of using these routes, we are currently building 10 rescue vessels for the Ministry of Transport and Rosmorrechflot (Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport), together with enterprises and shipyards. <...> We will continue this work further on," he said.

The Northern Sea Route is a shipping route, the main maritime route in the Russian Arctic. It runs along Russia's northern shores through the Arctic Ocean seas, integrating the country's European and Far Eastern ports, as well as mouths of navigable Siberian rivers, into a single transport system. Its length is 5,600 km from the Kara Gate Strait to Providence Bay.