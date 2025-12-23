Deployment of Oreshnik in Belarus will not affect balance in Europe — defense minister

MINSK, December 23. /TASS/. The balance of power in Europe remains unchanged following the deployment of the Oreshnik missile system in Belarus, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin assured viewers on CGTN.

"Absolutely not. We do not believe it should influence the equilibrium of forces and resources in Europe," he stated. "This system is designed for strategic deterrence and response, especially as tensions in the West have resurfaced."

Khrenin emphasized that the deployment is a direct response to aggressive actions by Western nations. "Our primary goal is to ensure the safety and peace of mind of our citizens. This is our way of signaling that any interference will meet with unacceptable consequences. That’s what this system is for," he explained.

At the same time, Khrenin made it clear that Belarus has no intention of engaging in conflict. "We openly state: we are not seeking war; we are not a threat. On the contrary, we want dialogue, we want to restore the neighborly relations we once had," he said.

The defense minister also confirmed that half of the Oreshnik missile system was produced domestically. "Yes, that’s correct. The main chassis is assembled at Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant, which is our key facility," Khrenin affirmed. He added that President Alexander Lukashenko previously announced that the Russian-made Oreshnik missile system has been stationed in Belarus since December 17 and has now entered combat duty.