Hungary refuses to ignore 'constitutional coup' in EU — minister for EU affairs

BUDAPEST, December 23. /TASS/. The European Union’s leadership is attempting a "constitutional coup" by appropriating the sovereign rights of individual countries in violation of community laws and regulations, Hungarian Minister for EU Affairs Janos Boka said in an article published in the Magyar Nemzet newspaper.

"We’ve got a constitutional coup here in the European Union. It’s happening without political support from member states and European citizens, in violation of the letter and spirit of EU treaties, undermining the constitutional order and state institutions," the minister said.

He warned that the Hungarian government "will not sit idly by" as this happens. "European countries and European citizens must regain control over European cooperation and European institutes," Boka writes. The minister argues that this is essential to defend Hungary’s sovereignty, preserve "European values regarding democracy and primacy of law," as well as to improve European collaboration.

"To this end, we have recently begun a systematic review of the European Union's powers, as it has become common practice for the EU to quietly expand its authority," Boka said.

The Hungarian government has repeatedly accused the current European leadership, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, of violating fundamental EU agreements and trying to usurp the rights of sovereign nations, including on the political stage. EU leaders exploit loopholes in the law to hide their illegal actions, seeking to seize all power in the European Union, Hungarian officials say. In this context, Budapest has called on its allies to prevent Brussels from fulfilling its "imperial ambitions" and to fight for preserving the national sovereignty of the EU member countries.