Two policemen die as result of explosion while detaining suspect in Moscow

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Two policemen died in an explosion while detaining a suspicious person in southern Moscow, the suspect is also dead, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee reported.

"According to the investigation, in the early morning hours of December 24, two traffic police officers saw a suspicious person near their patrol car on Yeletskaya Street in Moscow. When they approached to detain him, an explosive detonated. As a result, the two policemen and the suspect died," the press service said.

The Investigative Committee added that criminal cases have been opened. Investigators and forensic experts are examining the incident site and establishing all the circumstances around it. They are also interviewing eyewitnesses and reviewing video footage.