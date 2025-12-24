US pressuring Venezuela to change its government — Russian envoy

UNITED NATIONS, December 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's statements on Venezuela are nothing more than a direct claim to another country's natural resources and bravura pressure to change an undesirable government, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"The US President's statement of December 16 requires no further interpretation. It is a direct claim to another state's natural resources and subsoil, and an open, if not bravura, application of military, political, and economic pressure to change an undesirable regime," he said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Venezuela.