Russian Cabinet fixes grain export quota for H1 2026

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The Russian Government has determined the grain export quota for the first time of 2026.

Exports within the quota framework are subjected to a floating duty levied, which depends on the price situation.

"The volume of the tariff quota for exports of wheat, meslin, barley and corn from Russia outside the Eurasian Economic Union will amount to 20 mln tons in total. The quota for rye exports is 0 tons. The relevant resolution was signed," the Cabinet said.

Quotas will be in effect from February 15 to June 30, 2026. The decision will make it possible to maintain an optimal balance between the domestic grain market and supplies of such products overseas, the government said. Tariff quotas do not apply to grain exports for international humanitarian aid to foreign countries based on government decisions.