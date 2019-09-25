Russia’s proposed moratorium on missile deployment ‘not a credible offer,’ says NATO

BRUSSELS, September 25. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has received a proposal from the Russian government to introduce a moratorium on deploying intermediate-and shorter-range missiles in Europe and other regions, however, NATO does not consider it "a credible offer," NATO Spokesperson Oana Lungescu told TASS on Wednesday.

"We can confirm that the NATO Secretary General has received a letter from the Russian authorities," she said, adding that the proposal is impossible to implement. "As regards to a moratorium, we have heard this proposal before, but this is not a credible offer, as it disregards the reality on the ground: Russia has already deployed the SSC-8 (missile also known as 9M729 - TASS), in violation of the INF Treaty. Unless and until Russia verifiably destroys the SSC-8 system, this moratorium on deployments is not a real offer," the spokesperson stated.

"Russia bears the sole responsibility for the demise of the INF Treaty," Lungescu stressed. "For over six years, Allies tried to get Russia back into compliance with the INF Treaty, but Russia continued to develop and deploy the SSC-8 in breach of the Treaty."

"All Allies have agreed that NATO’s response will be measured, responsible and undertaken in a coordinated way," the spokesperson continued. "We will not mirror what Russia does. We do not want a new arms race, and we have no intention to deploy new land-based nuclear weapons in Europe. Allies remain firmly committed to the preservation of effective arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation," she added.