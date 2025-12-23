MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russia welcomes foreign diplomats visiting the country with open arms, inviting them to enjoy its rich culture and vibrant people, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov said during an event for heads of diplomatic missions at the State Historical Museum.

"Today, our embrace, our doors are wide open for you in the best place, with the most fascinating exhibition, which we ourselves have not yet seen," the deputy minister noted. "You are welcome in our country. Diplomats must communicate, diplomats should have the opportunity to see the host country, understand it, and, if possible, love it."

As part of the event, heads of diplomatic missions visited the unique Treasures of Imperial Residences: Tsarskoe Selo exhibition, featuring over 526 items. The exhibition not only contains items from the permanent collection of the museum located in one of Russia’s most famous imperial residences but also features unique artifacts stored in its archives. In particular, jewelry from the Naryshkin Treasure is being displayed in Moscow for the first time.

A significant portion of the exhibition consists of personal belongings of Russian rulers, including uniforms, household items, and gifts from Asian countries, demonstrating the active development of Russia’s international policy. Of particular interest are items from the famous Amber Room, miraculously rescued from Leningrad during the Great Patriotic War.

Foreign diplomats were also presented with a collection of paintings, which includes works by prominent Italian masters, as well as paintings by Ivan Aivazovsky, in particular the "View of Constantinople by Night." Ambassadors were also able to view jewelry created by the renowned firms of K. Faberge, P. Ovchinnikov, and I. Khlebnikov.