Putin’s envoy didn't brief Kremlin on Miami talks over phone — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy Kirill Dmitriev did not brief the Kremlin about the results of the Miami talks over the phone while still in America, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"He wouldn't pass this information on to the Kremlin over the phone," he told Russia’s Channel One TV, when asked whether Dmitriev had informed the Kremlin about the talks’ outcome after they finished.

Peskov said earlier that Dmitriev will report to President Vladimir Putin upon his arrival in Moscow.

Talks on the Ukrainian settlement were held in Miami, Florida, on Saturday and Sunday. The American side was represented by special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.