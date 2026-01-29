Security crisis in Europe not limited to conflict in Ukraine — envoy

VIENNA, January 29. /TASS/. The current military-political crisis in Europe is not limited to Ukraine, but it has become its culmination, Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), said.

"We strongly disagree with those who reduce the essence of the current military-political crisis in Europe to the situation in and around Ukraine. The Ukrainian crisis has become merely the culmination of the security crisis in Europe, proving that its existing architecture is not only outdated, but also dangerous and unworkable.

The NATO-centric approach has exposed itself as a mechanism for unilateral expansion and geopolitical pressure, which has directly led to the conflict," he said at a meeting of the organization’s Permanent Council.