MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The Kiev regime’s functionaries intend to flee abroad after its imminent fall, and many in the Ukrainian elite have already sent their families outside the country and transferred their financial assets overseas, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement obtained by TASS.

According to the document, Ukrainian diplomats serving overseas are aware that there are no options to put an end to the Ukraine crisis on Vladimir Zelensky’s terms, with 90% of them planning not to return to their homeland after their tenure.

Ukrainian officials

Kiev’s functionaries intend to fly abroad after an imminent collapse of the regime. "According to Ukrainian embassies in the West, officials and businessmen have been increasingly contacting national diplomatic missions in European states for assistance in obtaining residence permits there," it said.

"Many representatives of the Ukrainian elite have already sent their families abroad and transferred their financial assets overseas," the statement reads.

Ukrainian diplomats

"Over 90% of Ukrainian diplomats serving abroad are determined not to return to their homeland after their tenure expires."

Due to their professional activities, they are "well aware that there are no options for ending the Ukraine crisis on Vladimir Zelensky’s terms."