Russia hopes Mexico will find ways to supply Cuba with energy resources — Ambassador

MERIDA /Mexico/, March 17. /TASS/. Russia hopes that Mexico will find optimal ways to supply Cuba with energy resources, Nikolay Sofinsky, the Russian Ambassador to Mexico, told TASS.

The situation with energy resources in Cuba has deteriorated since the US administration took measures in late January to completely block fuel supplies to the island. Washington succeeded in halting oil supplies from Mexico and Venezuela and also announced its intention to impose proportional import duties on goods from countries that dare to supply Cuba with fuel.

"Mexico is providing humanitarian aid to Cuba. Vessels with humanitarian aid - over two thousand tons of cargo - have been sent, and the government is now searching for ways to supply energy products. We hope these efforts will be successful," Sofinsky said.

He noted that Mexico and Cuba share special historical and humanitarian ties.

"Therefore, they were very critical of Washington's decisions to impose a blockade on hydrocarbon supplies to Havana," the diplomat said.

Currently, due to the deteriorating energy situation, power outages in Cuba average over 10 hours. The country is experiencing a severe shortage of gasoline and kerosene. The island's power grid failed again on Monday, leaving the entire country without power. The previous such collapse occurred on March 4.