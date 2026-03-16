MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is not ready to resolve the conflict through diplomacy, so Russia will continue to achieve its goals on the ground, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with Kenyan Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi.

He also said the consequences of the conflict over Iran have spread around the globe.

TASS has compiled the key statements of the foreign minister.

The Ukrainian settlement

Russia is committed to all agreements on the political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, while it is Kiev that is stonewalling them: "Unfortunately, these agreements, to which Russia was committed, starting in 2022 and up to this year, are being sabotaged by the Ukrainian side."

Moscow assumes Belgrade will stand by agreements not to supply Serbian weapons to Kiev: "We talked with our Serbian colleagues and an understanding was reached on this matter. We assume that these understandings remain valid."

The Kiev regime is not ready to resolve the conflict through diplomacy, so Russia is achieving its goals on the ground: "[Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin has repeatedly confirmed that we are unequivocally committed to a negotiated solution. But since the Kiev regime is not ready for this, we will achieve the goals of the special military operation on the ground, and this is already happening."

The EU's position remains unchanged

European countries intend to preserve the Nazi regime in Kiev "no matter what territory Ukraine has left."

The EU’s support of Zelensky shows that the Nazi virus hasn’t "left their brains."

The EU has "fully" discredited itself, there is nothing constructive in its position for progress in the negotiations on Ukraine.

With its "conciliatory" position on the Ukrainian crisis, Paris betrays the precepts of the first president of the Fifth French Republic, General Charles de Gaulle: "This is a serious problem."

The French official, who arrived in Moscow to establish political contacts on the Ukrainian settlement, did not bring anything new: "We did not hear anything that would not have been publicly voiced from Paris at these closed contacts."

Paris "leaked" information about the visit of its official representative to Moscow for negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement, although it had asked for confidentiality of these contacts.

The Palestinian problem

The Palestinian problem hasn't been helped amid escalation in the Middle East: "And so far there has been no breakthrough here, we want to draw the attention of the UN Security Council to this."

After the aggression of the United States and Israel against Iran, everyone "happily forgot" about the Palestinian problem in the Middle East, but the United Nations (UN) must bear responsibility for its decisions: "I think it is necessary for everyone here, including, probably, all the countries of the region, Arab countries, to realize their responsibility. And we will be ready to support such an approach actively so that the UN is responsible for its decisions."

The Iran war

Russia noted the importance of "the immediate cessation of any actions in the confrontation between the United States and Israel with Iran, actions that harm the civilian population and civilian infrastructure."

At the current stage of the conflict over Iran, the United States and Israel already understand how badly they erred by launching the quick operation against the Islamic republic: "And, of course, Iran is defending itself."

The consequences of the conflict over Iran have spread beyond the Middle East region and have acquired a "global reach."

All countries involved in the conflict must stop actions "that damage civilian infrastructure and that lead to civilian casualties."

Russia is ready to play a mediating role in the political settlement: "We believe that we have the wherewithal for this."

The consequences of the crisis after the attack on Iran are difficult to predict, "unless we immediately stop, come to our senses, and start working out agreements that will not be disrupted by anyone this time."

Iran needs security guarantees: "Security guarantees are needed here. It’s clear to me that Iran needs such guarantees."

The US statements that they want to take all the enriched Iranian uranium demonstrate Washington's intention to appropriate all the energy of the planet. "It turns out that the United States just wants to take this energy for itself. Just as they want to take over almost all the hydrocarbon resources, whether in Latin America, the Caribbean, the Persian Gulf or other vast expanses of our planet."

Relations with Kenya

Russia and Kenya see nuclear energy as a promising area of cooperation: "We spoke in favor of expanding the bilateral practical projects. Energy, including nuclear, telecommunications, agriculture, geological exploration, mining, and high technologies, including space exploration, were among the promising areas."

Russia and Kenya "exchanged views" on preparations for the third Russia-Africa summit to be held this fall.

The participation of Kenyans in the special military operation is voluntary and "in full compliance with Russian legislation."

"All incoming requests from the Kenyan embassy in Moscow regarding each Kenyan involved in a special military operation are immediately forwarded to the Russian Defense Ministry."

Russia and Kenya have "agreed to accelerate" work on the preparation of an agreement on the establishment of the Russian-Kenyan commission for economic cooperation.

Russia and Kenya are interested in signing a labor migration agreement.