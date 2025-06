ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. There is no rational explanation to Germany’s decision to stop buying Russian gas, because Volkswagen, Porsche and other German brands are literally "dying," Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the heads of the world's leading news agencies organized by TASS.

"There is simply no rational explanation. Volkswagen is dying, Porsche is dying, the glass industry is dying, the fertilizer industry is dying - but what for?" Putin asked rhetorically.