ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Chisinau is acting against the interests of its people when it tries to drive Moldova into Romania as the idea of unifying with the neighboring country finds no support in Moldovan society, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said.

According to the senior Russian diplomat, the majority of Moldova’s population "identify their country as an independent and sovereign state and view themselves as citizens of an independent state."

"The notorious unification is far from enjoying widespread support in Moldovan society, with the majority of citizens standing for a sovereign and independent Moldova. And if the ruling circles seek to promote this idea of Moldova joining Romania or being absorbed by Romania, then these will be actions against their own people, contrary to the opinion of the majority in their own society, and an irresponsible policy," he told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) took place on June 3-6. This year, the event was held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program was dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.