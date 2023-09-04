Russian Su-34 uses Kinzhal hypersonic missile in special op — official

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Su-34 multipurpose fighter bomber used the Kinzhal hypersonic missile in the course of the special military operation in Ukraine, a defense official told TASS.

"The Su-34 fighter jet used the Kinzhal hypersonic missile in the special military operation. The first crew who successfully accomplished such a task will receive state awards," the official said.

The Kinzhal is Russia’s latest system with hypersonic aero-ballistic missiles carried by specially equipped MiG-31K fighters-interceptors. The Kinzhal missile features low radar signature and high maneuverability and is designed to strike ground and naval targets.

The Kinzhal missile system has been on experimental combat duty since December 2017. The Russian Army first officially used the missile in combat in the country’s special op on March 18, 2022.