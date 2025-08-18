Russian e-vehicle maker Atom signs deal to collaborate with Chinese firm

KAZAN, August 18. /TASS/. Kama, the developer of the first Russian electric vehicle, the Atom, has signed an agreement of intent with China’s CTTIC Stones on the sidelines of the 3rd Sprouts Business Forum.

Head of the Agency of Investment Development of Tatarstan Taliya Minullina was also present for the signing of the agreement.

"[The agreement] pertains to the development of operations of the Atom company and cooperation with Chinese technology partners," Kama CEO Igor Povarazdnyuk told TASS after the signing.

Exports to China or presence of the company in the Chinese market may be viewed as a long-term milestone within the framework of the agreement but the first stage is interaction with technology partners and vendors, he noted.

The Atom electric vehicle has been under development since 2021. The first functional prototype was showcased in Moscow in May 2023. Serial production and sales of the electric car are planned to kick off in 2025. Kama, which manufactures the Atom, was founded in August 2021.

The 3rd Sprouts Business Forum dedicated to the mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and China is being held in Kazan on August 18-19. The business program comprises about 100 activities, including 70 business sessions. The participants will discuss issues of the economy, industry, education, culture, finance, investments, transport corridors, agriculture and tourism. TASS is the general information partner of the forum.