Armenia’s opposition parties garner 52.9% of votes, outstripping PM Pashinyan’s party

YEREVAN, June 7. /TASS/. Armenia’s opposition forces have managed to garner 52.9% of votes at Sunday’s parliamentary elections having outstripped Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s ruling party, according to an exit poll results released on the Telegram channel of the news. am portal.

Thus, according to the poll results, the prime minister’s Civil Contract party won 32.7% of votes, while the opposition bloc Strong Armenia scored 29%, the Armenia bloc - 13.2%, the Prosperous Armenia party - 6.1%, and the Wings of Unity party - 4.6%.

Armenia held parliamentary elections on June 7. According to the Central Electoral Commission, voter turnout at Sunday’s parliamentary elections in Armenia was 58.97%

Sixteen 16 parties, including the ruling Civil Contract party led by Pashinyan, and two coalitions, took part. To win seat in the legislature, a party needs to garner at least 4% of votes and a bloc - 8-10%. Elections will be recognized valid, regardless of the voter turnout.

As many as 647 international observers, including 328 from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), 120 observers from the CIS, and more than 2,600 observers from 13 local civil control organizations. As many as 181 foreign and 71 local media outlets were accredited to highlight the polls.