Kremlin believes ruble rate will stabilize after unpleasant volatility

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The ruble exchange rate leaps are unpleasant, but macroeconomic indicators suggest that volatility will give way to stability, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

Commenting on the remark that the Russian ruble has become one of the weakest currencies in the world since the beginning of the year, the Kremlin official warned against "labeling on the basis of three-four-day dynamics," noting that it is "unprofessional, to say the least."

"This daily volatility, these leaps, all this is unpleasant, of course," Peskov agreed.

"Despite all the difficulties, the macroeconomic indicators make it possible to say with confidence that volatility will be followed by stability," he said.

According to him, the current leaps of the ruble rate were caused by "an unfavorable situation in the world," and that very "ideal storm" in the global economy, as well as by "emotional consequences."

"Unfortunately, this is a reality, but intensive measures are being taken by both the government and our regulator [the Bank of Russia]. Such volatility occurs sometimes. It happened a few years ago, but it is always followed by a period of stability," the spokesman added.