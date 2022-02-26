Russian portal of state services faces unprecedented cyber attacks

MOSCOW, February 27./TASS/. Gosuslugi, Russia’s web portal of state services, is facing unprecedented cyberattacks, the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media has told TASS.

"The digital development ministry is facing attacks of unprecedented scale," it said. "All attacks are being successfully repelled by security specialists."

The ministry added that all personal data of users is under reliable protection.

"Users may face short-term denials of access to some services. All information and personal data are duly protected, and hackers have no chance of accessing them," the ministry said.

Additional protection mechanisms are launched when necessary, the ministry added.