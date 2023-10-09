Russian peacekeeping mission still needed in Karabakh — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh is still needed because the conflict has not yet been resolved, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with RBC.

"I think that the conflict situation has not yet been resolved," the senior diplomat said. "The situation on the ground is rather volatile. Many Karabakh residents made a difficult choice to leave the area. Yet at the same time, I proceed from the fact that the mission of the Russian peacekeeping contingent remains more necessary than ever before," he explained.

Galuzin reiterated that the Russian peacekeeping contingent played a "huge role" in achieving the September 20 ceasefire and providing aid to Karabakh residents before their mass exodus from the region. "Our military escorted evacuation convoys, ensuring order and security. Unfortunately, six of our servicemen died while fulfilling their duty. We deeply mourn this fact," he stressed.

Further priorities

The senior Russian diplomat also noted that the set of trilateral agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia remains pertinent. "This is about reaching agreements on such vital components as unblocking transportation arteries and economic ties between Armenia and Azerbaijan, delimiting the border with its subsequent demarcation, signing a peace treaty and establishing interaction between the public figures, expert communities and lawmakers of Azerbaijan and Armenia," he added. "All of this together should result in mutually acceptable normalization conditions, which will be enshrined in a future agreement," the diplomat explained.

He stressed that Russia is serving as an "honest broker" with partner and allied relations with both countries and will strive to assist in achieving "stable, balanced agreements."

Russian peacekeepers as security factor

Additionally, Galuzin reiterated that interactions between the representatives of the Karabakh Armenians and the Azerbaijani authorities are conducted with the participation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent’s command. "And a set of very complex questions related to the future development of Karabakh is also being resolved between the representatives of the Karabakh Armenians and the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the assistance of Russian peacekeepers," he added.

The diplomat emphasized that the operations of the peacekeeping contingent in that area are also quite in demand and "will be necessary" in the future. "The issue remains that those Karabakh residents who stayed should feel safe. We cannot rule out that some of those who left Karabakh today at some point may decide to return. And the presence of the peacekeepers will be an additional security factor for these people," he explained. "So I would not say that the activity of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh has outlived its usefulness. The issue of the future modalities of the continued tour of duty of this contingent will be discussed and resolved between Moscow and Baku via established channels," the diplomat concluded.