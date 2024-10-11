Russian, Iranian positions on international events very often close — Putin

ASHGABAT, October 11. /TASS/. Russia and Iran are actively working together on the international arena and are often similar in their assessments of events, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We are actively working together on the international arena and our assessments of current events in the world are often very close," Putin emphasized at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian.

This is the first meeting between the two presidents. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said earlier that the sides will discuss bilateral issues as well as the situation in the Middle East.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin are taking part in the talks from the Russian side.