LUGANSK, April 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces tried to regain control over the now Russian positions in Petropavlovka in the Kharkov Region, but failed and lost up to 20 servicemen, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"In the Kupyansk area, the Ukrainian military, having engaged two infantry brigades and three units of armored equipment, tried to dislodge our servicemen from the positions that were previously theirs. As a result of the failed attack, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 20 servicemen," he said.

Marochko added that Russian troops destroyed two Western-made armored personnel carriers and damaged one.