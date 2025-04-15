Trump believes China needs trade deal — White House

WASHINGTON, April 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes the ball is in the China’s court in the trade dispute between the countries, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

"The President has made his position on China quite clear, although I do have an additional statement that he just shared with me in the Oval Office. The ball is in China's court. China needs to make a deal with us. We don't have to make a deal with them," she said.

"There's no difference between China and any other country, except they are much larger, and China wants what we have, what every country wants what we have, the American consumer, or to put another way, they need our money. So the President, again, has made it quite clear that he's open to a deal with China, but China needs to make a deal with the United States of America," the press secretary added.