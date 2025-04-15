West attempts to twist UN’s foundation over hegemonic ambitions — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Western countries, catering to their hegemonic and authoritarian aspirations, are trying to twist the foundation of the United Nations and weaken the system of international law, Gennady Gatilov, Russian permanent representative to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva, said.

"Some countries, seeking to secure their domination, attempt to distort the UN’s core, erode the system of international law, which enshrines the sovereign equality of countries, and replace it with the so-called rules-based world order which the West is constantly adapting to suit itself, ignoring the principles enshrined in the UN Charter," he said in a video address at the opening ceremony of the Churkin Moscow International Model UN.

That said, Gatilov emphasized that Russia, together with its associates in the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, continues to consistently support the upholding and reinforcement of "the UN’s true role as a platform for equitable cooperation, incompatible with any hegemony, diktat or neocolonial practices."

Human rights as weapon against humanity

He also highlighted the fact that the subject of protecting human rights turned into the "main instrument of the West’s aggressive policy" where, like never before, "the collective West’s flawed practice of labeling other countries as either insiders or outsiders is clearly seen."

"Human rights, as we see here, in Geneva, in the Human Rights Council, are increasingly used as a tool of political pressure and an excuse to meddle in the domestic affairs of sovereign states, while international human rights advocacy groups turn into arenas to settle political scores and resolve issues far beyond their [Western countries’] remit," Gatilov pointed out.

"It is precisely in this direction that we [Russia] are working at the Geneva human rights venue, defending the principles of multipolarity, respecting sovereignty and preventing exploitation of human rights as an instrument to cater to the political agenda," the Russian diplomat asserted.

About Model UN and UN80 Committee

Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University) is hosting the Vitaly Churkin Moscow International Model UN (C-MIMUN) on April 13-18, 2025.

The UN80 Committee has been created on the assignment of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and with support by the Russian Foreign Ministry, the UN Information Center in Moscow and the Team of the UN entities working in Russia.

The committee’s main goals are coordination and preparation of events, aimed at the comprehensive coverage of the UN’s meaningful contribution to the promotion of international ties, the enhancement of global security and achieving sustainable development goals.

The committee includes representatives from the scientific community, diplomatic corps, international organizations, business circles and civic society.