IN BRIEF: What is known about Ukrainian army’s overnight drone attack on Kursk

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army carried out drone strikes on civilian infrastructure facilities in the Russian city of Kursk. According to the regional crisis center, the attack killed one civilian and left another nine injured.

A total of 109 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down over the region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

TASS has gathered the key information about the aftermath of the attack.

Casualties

- The Ukrainian attack killed a 85-year-old woman.

- Nine people suffered shrapnel injuries, as well as head injuries and burns.

Damage

- One of the strikes hit an ambulance garage, damaging 11 vehicles.

- According to Natalya Shulgina, deputy chief medical officer at the Kursk Regional Ambulance Service, there are enough ambulance cars to provide medical assistance to local residents.

- Fires broke out on the eighth and ninth floors of a residential building on Zavodskaya Street; the blazes were contained.

- A fire also broke out on five floors in a residential building on Orlovskaya Street; one more fire was reported in a residential building on Vespremskaya Street. Emergency teams are working at the site.

- Explosive devices dropped by drones damaged three private houses.

- The residents of the damaged apartment buildings have been moved to temporary accommodation centers.