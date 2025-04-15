Iran prepares required infrastructure for Russian gas transit — ambassador

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Gas transit from Russia to Iran may be along the old gas pipeline and a new branch from it, Ambassador of Iran in Moscow Kazem Jalali said at the Eurasian Oil and Gas Forum.

"We planned to resume the transit over the old legacy pipeline. And also to build a new gas pipeline as a branch," the ambassador said. The Iranian side has already prepared all the required infrastructure for Russian gas transit, Jalali noted.

Countries that need deliveries of energy resources are present in the region and they have already expressed interest in buying gas from Iran, the diplomat added.