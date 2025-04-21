Combat operations restart in special military operation area after Easter truce — Putin

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Combat operations have restarted in the special military operation area in Ukraine after the Easter truce, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Monday.

"Combat operations have restarted. We told about that [the subsequent restart of combat operations] from the very beginning of the truce. We always treat truce positively and that is why we came up with such an initiative. All the more so as this relates to holy Easter days," the head of state said, replying to reporters’ questions

This is a holiday for all Christians and this year Easter was celebrated on the same date by Orthodox Christians, Catholics and Protestants, he said.

"We have always said that we regard any peace initiatives positively. We hope that representatives of the Kiev regime will also treat them in the same way," the Russian leader said.

Putin announced a ceasefire on the eve of Easter at a meeting with Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov. The Easter truce was in effect from 6:00 p.m. Moscow time on April 19 to 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on April 21, or 30 hours in total.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier on Monday that it had registered 4,900 ceasefire breaches by the Ukrainian military. The Kiev regime continued delivering strikes on the positions of Russian troops and civilian facilities in borderline areas of the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk Regions and in Crimea. The Ukrainian military also carried out attacks by 90 unmanned aerial vehicles, including eight UAVs outside the area of the special military operation, it said.