Russia’s envoy praises negotiations between Iran, US on Tehran's nuclear program

BERLIN, April 21. /TASS/. Nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States are progressing at a good pace, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna said.

"We can state that the US-Iranian negotiations seem to be gaining a good pace," Ulyanov wrote on his Telegram channel.

On April 19, the second round of indirect talks on resolving Iran’s nuclear program was held in Rome between Iran and the United States with the mediation of Oman. The American delegation was led by US special envoy Steven Witkoff, and the Islamic Republic's by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. According to Araghchi, the parties have reached a great understanding on a number of issues. Araghchi and Witkoff's next meeting will take place on April 26, in the wake of technical-level consultations on April 23.