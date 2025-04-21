FSB detains Crimean resident for passing data on military facilities to SBU

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers have detained a local resident in Crimea who shared information on military sites on the peninsula with the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU), the FSB said.

"We established that the resident of Simferopol was recruited by the Ukrainian Security Service for secret cooperation and, acting on a handler’s instructions, gathered and sent data on Russian Armed Forces military facilities on the peninsula to the Ukrainian side via a foreign internet messenger," the FSB noted.

"The suspect is giving a confession," the agency said.

The FSB Investigative Department for the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol has opened a criminal case against the detainee under Article 275.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (cooperation on a confidential basis with a foreign state, international or foreign organization). He has been taken into custody.

The article provides for a penalty of up to eight years in prison, the FSB concluded.