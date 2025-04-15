Trump ready for dialogue with Iran, discusses issue with Omani sultan — White House

WASHINGTON, April 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump intends to hold dialogue with Iran and held a phone conversation on the matter with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a regular press briefing for reporters.

"Of course, the maximum pressure campaign on Iran continues but, as you know, the president has made it clear, he wants to see dialogue and discussion with Iran while making his directive about Iran never being able to obtain a nuclear weapon quite clear. And the president spoke to the Sultan of Oman today who helped facilitate these talks. <...> He held a call with the Sultan of Oman today, and he thanked him for hosting the first direct meeting between the United States and Iran and emphasized the need for Iran to end its nuclear program through negotiations," she noted, adding that later, the White House will publish a written statement about the phone conversation.