Russian envoy urges new German government to avoid past mistakes in Ukraine policy

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russia expects that the new German government will not repeat the mistakes of the previous ruling coalition, which brought the country to a dead end by providing assistance to the Kiev regime, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told Izvestia.

"We will judge the new Cabinet by its deeds, not by election rhetoric. We expect that Berlin will draw certain conclusions and will not want to repeat the mistakes of the previous coalition," he pointed out. "It is obvious to everyone that the proclaimed ‘tipping point’ with regard to Russia has not just failed, but has led Germany into a dead end. Attempts to inflict a 'strategic defeat' on Russia, destabilize it from within, strangle it with sanctions, put ultimatums - none of this works. Russia's interests will have to be taken into account," the ambassador continued.

"I will repeat that we are ready to work with the government and with all legitimate political forces of Germany, who represent its voters, who were chosen by its people. Burning bridges, ceasing dialogue, expulsions, shutting down diplomatic missions, abandoning unique formats of bilateral cooperation are not our way of doing things. It's easier to break than to make," the diplomat continued.

German media have been widely using the phrase "tipping point" (Zeitenwende) since the outbreak of the special military operation in Ukraine. Olaf Scholz used this term when speaking in the Bundestag in late February 2022. It refers to assistance to the Kiev powers and strengthening Germany's defense capabilities. The phrase is now associated in Germany with the current situation in Ukraine.