Russia hopes for Iran's swift ratification of comprehensive partnership deal — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Moscow anticipates that Tehran will ratify the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement "as soon as possible," Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said at a plenary session of the Federation Council upper house.

"The Iranian side has not yet ratified this treaty," he said. "Of course, we would prefer to coordinate the process, however, due to the specifics of the procedure in the Iranian parliament, it will take them more time. However, at all levels, during the negotiations that we have had and through the Foreign Ministry, the Iranians declare their readiness to accelerate the process in parliament."

"We also very much hope that through our inter-parliamentary ties, taking into account the close relations between the parliaments of the two countries, distinguished senators and deputies will also motivate their Iranian colleagues during their contacts not to delay this process artificially. Nevertheless, we hope that all this will be done as soon as possible."

The Federation Council endorsed the law on ratification of the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Russia and Iran, signed during a January visit by Iranian President Masoud Peseshkian to Moscow.

The document establishes the legal framework for long-term collaboration between Moscow and Tehran. The agreement declares that Russia and Iran become strategic partners and encompasses all spheres, including defense, counterterrorism, energy, finance, transport, industry, agriculture, culture, science and technology.