Russia is one of key guarantors of food security — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russia faithfully fulfills its obligations under contracts and is among the main guarantors of food security, stated Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a meeting of the Council of Heads of the Subjects of Russia under the Foreign Ministry.

"We faithfully fulfill our obligations under international contracts, and we remain among the key guarantors of global food security," noticed the top diplomat.

"It can be stated that the active work of the regions really contributes to the progressive consolidation of our country's position in foreign agricultural markets, and the deepening of our cooperation with the countries of the world majority as a whole," Lavrov said.