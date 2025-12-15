Russia, Iran have huge potential for trade growth, it needs to be stimulated — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russia and Iran have great potential for expanding trade, and this process needs to be stimulated in every possible way, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the State Television and Radio Corporation of Iran.

"Our opportunities really are immeasurably greater than the current level of trade turnover. How can we expand trade turnover and economic ties in general? We must do everything possible to stimulate our economic operators (both yours and ours) and create good conditions for them. As for the government agencies, it is important to fulfill their obligations in a timely manner," the minister said. "Because when, for one reason or another, the Bushehr nuclear power plant project goes deep into debt (I won't talk about the reasons now, but the fact remains), the construction cannot move on, because there’s no financing," he said.

Lavrov said that one should not forget that besides trade between the two countries, there is also investment cooperation.

"On top of the North-South corridor, there is also such a flagship project as the Bushehr nuclear power station, the construction of which is ongoing. New blocks are planned and are already in operation. This is also an important dimension of our cooperation," the Russian Foreign Minister added.

Commenting on the work under the North-South project, Lavrov said that Russia is waiting for Iran to purchase the land which will allow them to "actively begin and finish" the construction of the 160-kilometer section of the Rasht-Astara railway.

"Fundamentally, we can deal with any problems. I am referring to the commitment of our presidents and governments to the comprehensive development of relations, to the removal of any artificial obstacles in the way of these ties. But there are practical ones - when specific structures, ministries, companies, corporations must fulfill their obligations very correctly and scrupulously. I am sure that we have very good prospects," he concluded.