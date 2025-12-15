Thailand not receiving notices on new tariffs from the US — Foreign Ministry

BANGKOK, December 15. /TASS/. Thailand has not received from the United States any warnings about new tariffs amid the border conflict with Cambodia, said Nikorndej Balankura, the Director-General of the Department of Information and Foreign Ministry Spokesperson.

"There is no such thing that has been conveyed from the United States to Thailand," he said. "At the point the Thai government has not received any indication beyond what was discussed during the phone conversation on Friday night on December 12, in the discussion between President [of the US Donald] Trump and [Thai] Prime Minister Anutin [Charnvirakul]," the spokesperson said.

The US leader earlier warned authorities of Thailand and Cambodia in his interview with The Wall Street Journal that new tariffs can be imposed in respect of their products if both countries do not stop hostilities.