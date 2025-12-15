Russia never wavered in its support of Iran in JCPOA talks — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Moscow has supported Iran in negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program every step of the way, and anyone who says otherwise is simply wrong, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

"I understand that there are politicians in every country. In Iran, in the media and in politics, opinions vary. If we address this question seriously, neither current nor former politicians have grounds to rebuke Russia about our support to the Islamic Republic of Iran at all stages of negotiations [on JCPOA]," the minister said.

He recalled that the JCPOA was agreed upon and approved by a consensus decision of the UN Security Council. Iran has undertaken commitments on transparency, granting the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) access to its nuclear sites and programs that didn’t fall under its commitments as a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

"Iran has undertaken greater commitments. Back then, the IAEA made a special mention of that, [describing it] as a significant contribution to building trust by increasing transparency for Western countries, who had certain concerns. It appeared that all suspicions were put to bed. But when the United States withdrew [from the deal] <…> three years after the plan was approved by the UN Security Council, things took a turn for the worse," Lavrov said.

Western approach to JCPOA

He emphasized that Moscow has tried to work with the Europeans to persuade Washington to return to compliance, but the Europeans "preferred to lay all the blame on the Islamic Republic of Iran, triggering the snapback mechanism that had indeed been agreed upon as part of the JCPOA, but it was done directly between the Iranian foreign minister and the US secretary of state."

"In any case, Russia and China did not participate in designing this mechanism," Lavrov continued. "It is unprecedented for global affairs, in the sense that it allows any member of the ‘group’ working on Iran’s nuclear program to declare that Iran is ‘not compliant,’ so we are introducing a resolution that no one can stop - the sanctions will be restored automatically," Lavrov continued. "When, back in 2015, we learned that such a ‘solution’ was found by the US and Iranian negotiators, we asked our Iranian friends about whether they were convinced that this would be the right thing to do. We were told that Iran is not going to violate anything. We were convinced of it, so this provision did not seem to create any risks."

In Lavrov’s opinion, Iran failed to take into account the fact that the snapback mechanism provided the US side with an opportunity to refuse to fulfill their commitments, and this is exactly what they did.

"It is not a mistake, because no one ever doubted Iran’s compliance. But, as they say, a misfortune can sometimes come like a bolt from the blue. I know the discourse [on the subject] among the Iranian people was great. Some tried to accuse the Russian Federation of failing to foresee and to prevent," the top Russian diplomat said as he disagreed strongly with this view.