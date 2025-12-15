US, Europe to provide security guarantees to Kiev in case of truce — German chancellor

BERLIN, December 16. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has claimed that European countries and the US are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees similar to NATO’s Article 5 if a ceasefire is achieved.

"In fact, it’s a far-reaching, substantive agreement that we have not had yet, that is, the Europeans and the Americans together are ready to provide similar security guarantees to Ukraine," he said at a joint press conference with Vladimir Zelensky.

Merz stressed, however, that the parties would need to discuss the details. According to him, the guarantees would be aimed at ensuring the ceasefire.

"It’s no use speculating at this point on what it will mean for each participating country," the German chancellor noted, adding that "the proposals would be presented to Russia."