Thai immigration on alert for mercenaries amid conflict with Cambodia — TV

BANGKOK, December 15. /TASS/. The Thai Immigration police will cull residents of Eastern European countries and citizens of Cambodia arriving in the kingdom more intensely to prevent mercenaries from entering, Deputy Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau Chaiyaron Rimphadi said.

"We will be particularly vigilant towards citizens from Eastern Europe. If they do not arrive as part of a certified tour group and enter individually without providing information about accommodation or return tickets, we will take them aside for questioning. We will also evaluate their behavior, as mercenaries tend to have certain character traits. Another group that we will pay attention to is the citizens of Cambodia. It is important to understand that Cambodians have the right to visa-free entry for touristic purposes. However, given the current situation with the conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, we believe that such trips seem illogical," he said on Channel 3.

Stricter control measures will be taken at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports, as well as at airports in the cities of Chiang Mai, Phuket and Hat Yai.