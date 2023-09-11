Two Russian Tu-22M3 bombers make planned flight over Baltic Sea’s neutral waters

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Two Russian Tu-22M3 long-haul bombers performed a planned flight in the airspace over The Baltic Sea’s neutral waters, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The bombers were escorted by Su-35S fighter jets from the Russian aerospace forces. The flight’s duration was around five hours," it said, adding that Russian long-haul aircraft regularly fly over neutral waters in the Arctic, North Atlantic, the Black and Baltic Seas, and the Pacific Ocean.

According to the ministry, all flights by aircraft of the Russian aerospace forces are performed in strict compliance with international rules of the use of airspace.