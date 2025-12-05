Moscow, New Delhi favor production of spare parts for Russian weapons in India

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. Moscow and New Delhi have agreed to encourage the joint production of components for Russian military equipment in India through technology transfer and the creation of joint ventures, says a joint statement following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Both Sides agreed to encourage joint manufacturing in India of spare parts, components, aggregates and other products for maintenance of Russian origin arms and defense equipment under Make-in-India program through transfer of technology and setting up of joint ventures for meeting the needs of the Indian Armed Forces as well as subsequent export to mutually friendly third countries," the document says.

The statement also emphasizes that Putin and Modi welcomed the results of the 22nd meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) held in New Delhi on December 4. "Responding to India’s quest for self-sufficiency, the partnership is reorienting presently to joint research and development, co-development and joint production of advanced defense technology and systems. The Sides expressed their satisfaction with regular defense and military contacts, including the meeting of Defense Ministers in New Delhi in April 2023 on the sidelines of the SCO Defense Ministers’ Meeting and joint exercises of the Armed Forces of the two countries. "The Sides confirmed commitment to maintain the momentum of joint military cooperation activities and expand military delegation exchanges," the statement says.