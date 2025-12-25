Russia hopes Kazakh commission completes investigation into AZAL plane crash soon — MFA

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russia expects Kazakhstan’s commission to complete its investigation into the crash of the Azerbaijani AZAL aircraft in the near future and to resolve all outstanding issues related to the tragedy, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"We expect that the Kazakh commission will complete its investigation in the near future, and we will jointly resolve all remaining concerns related to this tragedy. No one should doubt this," the diplomat stressed.

Shared grief

Zakharova recalled that December 25 marks exactly one year since the incident.

"This is a tragedy we all share. Citizens of Russia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan died in the plane crash. Citizens of Kyrgyzstan were injured. We fully share the pain and grief of all those who lost their loved ones," she said.

Zakharova also noted that, ahead of the anniversary, a ceremony to unveil a monument to the victims was held in Grozny on December 24. The event was attended by Chechen officials and Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Russia Rahman Mustafayev.

"The inscription on the monument depicting a flying plane reads: ‘Eternal memory to those who died in the plane crash. Your names will forever remain in our hearts,’" Zakharova said.

She recalled that "the root cause of the disaster was the Kiev regime’s terrorist attacks with unmanned aerial vehicles on Russian civilian infrastructure facilities."

"Immediately after the incident, the leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan spoke by phone. Then, on December 28, 2024, during a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani President [Ilham Aliyev], Russian President [Vladimir Putin] offered an official apology for the tragic incident that occurred in our country’s airspace," she stressed.

All inquiries granted

Zakharova said Russian aviation authorities had responded to all inquiries from Kazakhstan.

"An international investigation into all circumstances of the crash is being conducted by a special commission established under the Kazakh Ministry of Transport. The Russian side is working closely with this body and providing all necessary assistance. Russian aviation authorities have responded to all requests received from their Kazakh colleagues," she said.

The spokeswoman added that Russia remains committed to fully implementing the agreements reached by the leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan following their meeting in Dushanbe on October 9 on the sidelines of the CIS Council of Heads of State.

"As President Vladimir Putin noted, Russia will do everything required in such tragic cases," Zakharova said.

Tragedy

An Embraer 190 passenger plane operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, flying from Baku to Grozny, crashed on December 25, 2024, near the Kazakh city of Aktau. There were 67 people on board — 62 passengers and five crew members — including citizens of Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Thirty-eight people were killed in the crash.